Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘split AGAIN’ – after rekindling their romance

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have reportedly split again.

The Señorita singers, who announced their breakup in November 2021, briefly rekindled their romance earlier this year.

According to The UK Sun, the couple have since ended things again – and this time it’s for good.

A source told the publication: “Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives. But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now.”

“They realised it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.”

“In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2020, Shawn admitted he and Camila had discussed getting engaged, describing her as his “forever person”.

“I really think when you know, you know,” he told the publication. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.”

“I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast… But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

Shawn and Camila announced their split via Instagram back in November 2021.

At the time, they wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The pair rekindled their romance earlier this year, and they were spotted kissing at Coachella in April.

