Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split after over two years together

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have split after over two years together.

The singers shared the news via their Instagram Stories on Wednesday, writing: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Shawn admitted the couple have discussed getting engaged, describing Camila as his “forever person”.

“I really think when you know, you know,” the 23-year-old said. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.”

“I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast… But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”