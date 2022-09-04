Shauna Lindsay supports The 2 Johnnies at Electric Picnic amid her new romance with Johnny B

Limerick model Shauna Lindsay was spotted supporting The 2 Johnnies at Electric Picnic on Saturday, amid her new romance with one half of the duo – Johnny O’Brien.

Goss.ie exclusively revealed the pair were dating last month, after they went on a romantic trip to Rome together.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, Shauna posted a video from the side of the Electric Arena stage, as her beau performed to thousands at the festival.

Shauna and Johnny got close shortly after his infamous GAA Catfish story went viral, and the pair have already holidayed together.

Last month, sources close to the couple told Goss.ie that while the relationship is “new” they’re both really “enjoying themselves”.

“After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone,” an insider told us.

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

So well, in fact, that Johnny and Shauna enjoyed a romantic trip to Rome last month, after Johnny returned from filming season 2 of RTÉ Show The 2 Johnnies Do America.

Shauna was already heading to the Italian capital to attend the wedding of fellow model Kerri-Nicole Blanc, but enjoyed a couples holiday before she watched her pal say “I do”.

Shauna and Johnny even shared posts from Rome at the same time on their Instagram pages, but in an attempt to keep their relationship private the pair did not share any photos together.

The romance comes just weeks after the story of the GAA Catfish, which aired on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, went viral.

In the episode Johnny revealed he had been the victim of a catfish, who he named ‘Nikki’ to protect her identity.

Johnny detailed now himself and a number of inter county GAA players were all fooled by the same woman.

As well as running the hugely popular podcast alongside Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon, they also both host drivetime radio show Drive It With The 2 Johnnies on 2FM.

This is Johnny’s first high profile relationship, as previously he dated women outside of the public eye.

However, Shauna previously dated Ireland rugby player Conor Murray.

The Miss Universe Ireland runner-up dated the Limerick sportsman in 2016.