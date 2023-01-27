Shauna Lindsay reveals how she first met beau Johnny B

Shauna Lindsay has revealed how she first met her beau Johnny B.

Goss.ie exclusively revealed Shauna and Johnny B were dating in August, after they went on a romantic trip to Rome together.

The couple rung the New Year in together Down Under, shortly after they attended Johnny B’s best friend Johnny Smacks’ wedding.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, Shauna answered some of her followers’ questions.

One Instagram user asked the influencer: “How did u and Johnny meet?”

Shauna simply responded: “We met as every other modern day love story would begin – the DMs.”

An insider told us at the time: “After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone.”

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

Their romance came just weeks after the story of the GAA Catfish, which aired on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, went viral.

In the episode Johnny revealed he had been the victim of a catfish, who he named ‘Nikki’ to protect her identity. Johnny detailed now himself and a number of inter county GAA players were all fooled by the same woman.

As well as running the hugely popular podcast alongside Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon, they also both host drivetime radio show Drive It With The 2 Johnnies on 2FM.

Johnny B and Shauna both attended Johnny Smacks’ wedding on December 28.