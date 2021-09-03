His parents have called him a "hero"

Sharon Stone’s baby nephew ‘saved three lives’ following his tragic death

Sharon Stone’s baby nephew River saved three lives through organ donation, following his tragic death last month.

The 11-month-old sadly passed away on August 30, after he suffered total organ failure.

River’s parents Patrick and Tasha have since revealed their baby son helped save three lives after he died.

In a statement shared by the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, the couple wrote: “River William Stone was our surprise baby. He was loved beyond measure.”

“He was our tiny jokester, our water baby, our little foodie, now River has also become a hero.”

“In death, he made a far greater contribution to this world than most of us could ever hope to ourselves.”

“And he proved that the shortest of lives can also be the most meaningful ones.”

“As an organ donor, River saved three lives,” his parents continued.

“There will never be a day, an hour, a minute or even a second that we won’t miss our sweet baby. But we find comfort and strength knowing that he lives on.”