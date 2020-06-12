Sharon Stone reveals she was ‘thrown across the kitchen’ after being struck by lightning

Sharon Stone reveals she was ‘thrown across the kitchen’ after being struck...

Sharon Stone has revealed she was “thrown across the kitchen” after being struck by lightning.

The 62-year-old recalled the terrifying moment while speaking to Brett Goldstein on the Films To Be Buried With podcast.

The actress explained: “I was at home. We had our own well. I was filling the iron with water, and I had one hand on the faucet, one hand on the iron and the well got hit with lightning and the lighting came up through the water.”

“I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator. I was like, ‘Woah!'”

Sharon said she was knocked unconscious, but her mother woke her up by ‘belting’ her across the face.

“I was in such an altered state, like just so, I don’t know how to describe it — so bright, like wow. She threw me in the car and drove me to hospital. And the EKG (electrocardiogram) was showing such electricity in my body.”

Sharon said she had to be monitored for over a week after the incident.

“I had to go get EKGs every single day for 10 days,” she added.