Sharon Stone reveals Britney Spears asked her for help during ‘very difficult’ time in her life

The pop star recently revealed Sharon is one of her biggest inspirations

Sharon Stone reveals Britney Spears asked her for help during ‘very difficult’...

Sharon Stone has revealed Britney Spears asked her for help during a “very difficult” time in her life.

Last week, Britney shared an Instagram post dedicated to “the women that have truly inspired” her life – including her sister Jamie Lynn, singer Miley Cyrus, and Sharon.

In a preview clip of Wednesday’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, 63-year-old Sharon spoke about a time that Britney reached out to her, revealing it was around the time that infamously shaved her head in 2007.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The actress said: “Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life, about the time when people would recognize her for when she shaved her head, wanting me to help her.”

“And I was in a very difficult time of my life, and I couldn’t help myself. But the truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help, and I needed help.”

“The true fact of it is, it’s very hard to be a very successful woman and not have everyone controlling you, taking your finances and handling you… I’m sure all of the young stars get handled.” Sharon added: “You get handled so much that… there is a huge breaking point, and there’s a point where you get broken. The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and so awful.” “And certainly, I can say it’s been very out of control and very awful more than once in my life, and I have certainly had it. And it’s very complicated to take control of your life. It’s very hard to get control of your finances.” Britney has dominated headlines in recent weeks following the release of the New York Times documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’. Ad The film documented the singer’s rise to stardom, the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle and the #FreeBritney movement. Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008. A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities. The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role. Over the past year, the 39-year-old has been fighting to have her father Jamie removed as her conservator in court, and recently requested that Jodi Montgomery serve as permanent conservator of her person. Jodi, who is a professionally licensed conservator, temporarily replaced the singer’s father in that role in September 2019, after he stepped down due to health issues. The next court hearing regarding Britney’s ongoing legal battle is set to take place on April 27. The news comes as Britney finally addressed the documentary on her life.