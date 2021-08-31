Sharon Stone announces the death of her 11-month-old nephew in heartbreaking post

Sharon Stone has announced the death of her 11-month-old nephew River in a heartbreaking post.

Last week, the actress asked fans for their prayers, after her brother’s son was found in a his crib with “total organ failure”.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Ratched star shared a video montage of her baby nephew, and wrote: “River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 – Aug. 30, 2021.”

River is the son of Sharon’s brother Patrick Stone.

Last week, Sharon shared a photo of her godson hooked up to tubes in a hospital.

She wrote at the time: “My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle🤍💥🙏”

