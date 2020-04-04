Sharon Osbourne warns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that living in LA will be a ‘nightmare’

The 67-year-old thinks the couple will be hounded by the paparazzi

Sharon Osbourne has warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that living in Los Angeles will be a “nightmare”.

The couple recently relocated to California from Canada to start their new life, after stepping down as senior working members of the British royal family.

Speaking about their decision to move to LA on CBS’ The Talk, Sharon said: “They actually moved to California… I don’t know why, it’s just so alien to me to think of the Prince living here.”

“If they were fed up with the press in the UK, they are really going to be fed up with the press living in LA.”

“I just think it’s so foreign. I’m kind of disappointed, in a way, that Harry would end up here in LA,” she continued.

“I hope they are going to move somewhere like Santa Barbara or something like that so that they can have somewhat of a normal existence.”

“But if they are going to live in LA, right in the centre, it’s going to be a nightmare for them with the press and the paparazzi.”

“They would have no life at all,” she added.

The news comes after Meghan and Harry recently confirmed that they’re privately funding their security – after President Donald Trump said US taxpayers wouldn’t pay for their protection.

It’s understood the couple will pay their own security bill, but Harry’s father Prince Charles will reportedly contribute millions to the annual cost.

According to recent reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has hired former SAS officers to protect them and their son Archie while they’re living in the US.