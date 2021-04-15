Sharon Osbourne to give her first televised interview since quitting The Talk

Defending her decision to support him, she said: “Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No. Because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion… I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

“I’m not racist…I don’t care what color or what religion anyone is. Are you a nice person? That’s what I judge you on.”

Sharon’s co-host Sheryl Underwood then asked: “What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?”

The 68-year-old appeared visibly upset, as she said: “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist? What does it gotta do with me?”

The show then cut to a commercial break, but their debate continued when they returned.

Ad

Sharon said: “I will ask you again Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry cos if anyone should be crying it should be me.”

The TV personality asked Sheryl to “educate” her, and said: “Tell me when you have heard him say racist things.”

Sheryl then explained: “It was not the exact words of racism, it’s the implications and reaction to it. To not want to address that she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist.”

Ad

“Right now, I’m talking to a woman who I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and say that we’re attacking you for being racist.”

Sharon replied: “It’s too late. I think that seed’s already sowed…”