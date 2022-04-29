Sharon Osbourne tearfully admits she’s ‘very worried’ about husband Ozzy after Covid diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne has tearfully admitted she’s “very worried” about her husband Ozzy, who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The presenter is taking time off her new panel show The Talk to return to Los Angeles to care for the 73-year-old, who has Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking to Talk TV, an emotional Sharon said: “Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.”

“I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.” Sharon Osbourne reveals she is flying home after husband Ozzy was diagnosed down with Covid but she promises to be back next week.@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/sxlidvX5Tu — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) April 28, 2022

“We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck it would be now.”

“I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days,” she continued.

“I can’t believe it. Three days and I’m missing the show, but I will be back. I know I will. It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back.”

Sharon and Ozzy tied the knot in 1982, and share three children together – Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

Back in December 2020, Sharon revealed that she had been hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The former X Factor judge tweeted: “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19.”

“After a brief hospitalisation, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” she added.