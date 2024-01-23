Sharon Osbourne reveals she tried to take her own life after finding out about husband Ozzy’s affair

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she tried to take her own life after finding out about her husband Ozzy’s four year affair with a hairdresser.

The couple, who share three children, briefly split back in 2016 – after Ozzy had an affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.

The 71-year-old made the confession during her Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap stage tour in London on Sunday night, while speaking to her friend and interviewer Jane Moore.

According to The Mirror, Sharon said: “He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that.

“But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work… it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

“I just thought ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves’. So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me.”

The former X Factor judge has previously revealed that Ozzy has had six affairs throughout their marriage.

During a new interview with British GQ in 2020, the Black Sabbath frontman said he’s “not proud” of his actions.

“I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore,” Ozzy said.

“I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

After Ozzy’s infidelity hit headlines, Sharon publicly forgave him for cheating during an episode of The Talk in July 2016.

Months later, the couple renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.