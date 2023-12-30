Sharon Horgan devastated by the death of her beloved father John

Irish actress and writer Sharon Horgan has been devastated by the death of her beloved father, following a battle with cancer.

John Horgan, who was also father to former Irish rugby star Shane Horgan, died on Thursday surrounded by his family.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “The death has occurred of John (Donald) Horgan of Strand Rd, Termonfeckin, Co Louth, formerly of Bellewstown, Co Meath, London and Christchurch, New Zealand.”

“He was a hugely loved husband of Ursula, father to Maria, Sharon, Lorraine, Shane and Mark and grandfather to Sadhbhy, Amer, Marianne, Charlie, Sadie, Neala, Joni and Aoibh.

“The funeral to celebrate the life of a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and good friend will be held at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin, on Tuesday, 2nd January, 2024 at 1pm.”

A source close to the family has since told The Irish Sun that John had been battling cancer for the past couple of years.

“All the family were with him when he died. He was a very proud dad, they are a very tight unit as families go,” they said.

“He loved that none of his children let their fame go to their heads and are all very level-headed. He was firm but fair and they all loved him.

“They are a very private family and not sure how they will cope with his passing,” the insider added.