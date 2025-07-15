Sharon Horgan, Colin Farrell and Ruth Negga lead Irish stars nominated for Emmy Awards

Sharon Horgan, Colin Farrell, and Ruth Negga are nominated for this year’s Emmy Awards.
The nominations for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén on Tuesday afternoon.
Presented by the Television Academy of Arts & Sciences, the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards marks the 77th year of the annual celebration.
The voting round for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards began on June 12 and voting closed on June 23.
The 2025 Emmy Awards will take place on September 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
Colin is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his performance in The Penguin.
The Irish actor has already won an IFTA, Screen Actors Guild, Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe award for his role in the series.
He is nominated alongside Stephen Graham for Adolescence, Brian Tyree Henry for Dope Thief, Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent
Meanwhile, Sharon has been nominated in Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Bad Sisters, of which she is also the showrunner.
She will go up against Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us, Britt Lower for Severance, Kathy Bates for Matlock, and Keri Russell for The Diplomat.
Ruth has been nominated for her performance in Presumed Innocent in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie category.
Others nominated in the category are Erin Doherty (Adolescene), Deirdre O’Connell (The Penguin), Chloë Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story), Jenny Slate (Dying For Sex) and Christine Tremarco (Adolescence).
Fellow Irish actors Lola Petticrew and Nicola Coughlan were also tipped for nominations for the respective roles in Say Nothing and Bridgerton, but they were absent from the nominations today.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Adam Scott, Severance
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Britt Lower, Severance
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Outstanding Limited Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Sirens
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin
Meghan Fahy, Sirens
Rashina Jones, Black Mirror
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert