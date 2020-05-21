Sharon Corr opens up about her love life – after splitting from her husband last year

The singer is currently living in Madrid

Sharon Corr opens up about her love life – after splitting from...

Sharon Corr has opened up about her love life, one year after she split from her husband Gavin Bonnar.

Speaking to Maura Derrane and Daithí Ó Sé on The Today Show, The Corrs star admitted she doesn’t know where to start when it comes to dating.

“I haven’t been on the market for 23 years, I don’t even know where to begin,” she confessed.

When asked what she thinks of Spanish men, as she’s currently living in Madrid, Sharon said: “They’re definitely very handsome. There is a lot of eye candy on the street.”

Speaking about life in Spain amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sharon explained: “It was very severe here and we couldn’t go out except to go out to the supermarkets with a mask and gloves on and police watching constantly.”

“You had this feeling on the street that you were a criminal just to walk outside, and I’m sure that wasn’t the intention, but that’s kind of how you feel when you’re a woman on your own confronted with policemen with guns and masks and you can’t see their faces.”

