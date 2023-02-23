Shaq asks Tanya a serious question in Love Island teaser

Shaq asks Tanya a serious question on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

On Wednesday night, the infamous Movie Night returned to our screens.

The boys chose to watch a clip titled ‘Catch Me If You Tan’ – which starred Tanya.

Once the clip was shown during Movie Night, Shaq and Tanya got into a heated row across the garden.

On tonight’s episode, Shaq and Tanya chat after the explosive evening.

He tells her: “I just wanted to say I don’t like how yesterday went, I didn’t think it was going to go like that for me and you. You don’t believe the things that I tell you.”

Posing the all-important question, Shaq asks: “Do you love me? Look me dead in the eye, I’m asking you seriously.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

