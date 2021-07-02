Shannon Singh dashes hopes she’s returning to the Love Island villa

The 22-year-old was booted off the show after just 48 hours this week

Shannon Singh has dashed hopes she’s returning to the Love Island villa.

During Wednesday night’s episode, the 22-year-old was kicked off the show after Chloe Burrows decided to couple up with Aaron Francis – leaving Shannon single.

The model was booted out of the villa after just 48 hours, leading fans to believe producers would bring her back in a shocking twist.

However, Shannon quashed those theories today when she posted on Instagram for the first time since she left the show.

The Scottish beauty confirmed she was back in the UK by tagging her location, and thanked fans for the support.

She wrote: “IM BACK EVERYONE! cannot believe the amount of support I’ve received I love every single one of you!!”

“Thank you to my best friend for life @rubykellll for running my socials whilst I was gone- gutted but SO grateful for the opportunity.”

Shannon added: “Everyone please #bekind.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.