Shane Richie shares the last message he received from Barbara Windsor before she died

Shane Richie shares the last message he received from Barbara Windsor before...

Shane Richie has shared the last message he received from Dame Barbara Windsor before she died.

The 83-year-old, best known for playing Peggy Mitchell on EastEnders, passed away at her care home in London on Thursday – six years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Speaking on The One Show, the actor said he received a message from Barbara, via her husband Scott Mitchell, just before he went on I’m A Celebrity last month.

Shane said: “I got a text from Scott and he left a message saying ‘The Duchess sends her love – just be yourself.'”

“Without her I probably wouldn’t be sitting here”@patsypalmerx and @realshanerichie tell us how Dame Barbara Windsor made their careers. #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/rMbuF8yNYt — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 11, 2020

“And that was one of the last messages before she sadly passed away, which obviously I’m going to keep forever. To me, she will always be the Duchess.”

The 56-year-old also recalled how Barbara helped him secure his role as Alfie Moon on EastEnders, as she encouraged the show’s producers to give him the part.

He said: “Without her I probably wouldn’t be sitting here. She was loved up and down the country.”

Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer also appeared on the show via video link, and broke down in tears as she watched a stunning montage of Barbara’s best moments.