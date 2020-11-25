Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer endure the most disgusting trial yet on I’m A Celeb

The campmates struggled to maintain their composure

Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer completed the most disgusting trial yet during tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

‘Sickening Stalls’ forced both stars to drink 6 vile concoctions each, in order to win meals for camp.

The drinks included blended fermented duck eggs, blended fish eyes, blended pig’s vagina, and more.

After lots of gagging and fears they may be sick, Shane and Jessica managed to win 12 stars for camp.

At the end of the trial, Ant said: “Well done on completing the noisiest Trial we’ve ever had!”

The celebrities happily returned to camp, and Jess announced: “Tonight my friends we eat like Kings and Queens – 12 stars!”

Later in the evening, the campmates were delighted to receive pheasant for dinner, after they previously dined on the likes of eel for their main meal.

Vernon said: “Hallelujah, we’ve got normal food. We’ve finally got something, that looks like something, that you would actually eat at home on a plate.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Thursday night on Virgin Media One.