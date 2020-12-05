The campmates clashed during their time on I'm A Celebrity

Shane Richie addresses rumours of a ‘rift’ between him and AJ Pritchard

Shane Richie has finally addressed rumours of a rift between him and AJ Pritchard on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

During their time in camp, the 56-year-old actor clashed with the 26-year-old dancer over the washing up – sparking rumours they didn’t get on.

However, Shane has since rubbished rumours he had a secret feud with AJ.

Speaking to the Press Association, the former EastEnders star said: “I don’t get it. I didn’t see what they thought they saw.”

“Me and AJ, we did a trial together and then when I was leader of the camp and he wanted to do another one I said: ‘AJ mate, do you want to do it? You will be brilliant out there.’

“I used to talk to him about, ‘I would be so proud of you’, because I have got two boys. I remember saying, ‘I would be proud to have you as my son’.

“We had some great chats so I don’t know where that comes from.”

Shane was voted off I’m A Celeb on on Thursday night, ahead of the live final on Friday – which saw Giovanna Fletcher crowned the winner.