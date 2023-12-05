Shane MacGowan’s funeral procession to travel through Dublin

Shane MacGowan’s funeral procession has been reported to travel through Dublin on the day he is laid to rest.

The Pogues frontman sadly passed away on November 30 at the age of 65.

His funeral is to be held on Friday, December 8, where the singer’s coffin will be taken by horse-drawn carriage and led by the Artane Band and a piper between Ringsend and Pearse Street from 10.30am to 11.45am.

According to a report by RTÉ, the procession will begin in Ringsend at 10.30am, not far from where the star lived with his wife Victoria Mary Clarke in Ballsbridge.

The singer’s coffin will arrive by hearse at the carpark of the Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium and from there it will be transferred to a horse drawn carriage.

Then the Artane Band and a piper will lead the carriage and some family cars onto South Lotts Road, across McMahon Bridge and down Pearse Street to the junction of Lombard Street East and Westland Row.

It will then cross Westland Row and Lincoln Place into Fenian Street and then travel on to Denzille Lane where the coffin will be transferred back into the hearse privately.

The funeral procession is expected to last about an hour and a quarter.

After following the route around the capital, Shane will return to Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

The singer-songwriter’s funeral mass will be held at St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh, on Friday afternoon.

The funeral will be open to members of the public and is expected to be attended by a large number of people.