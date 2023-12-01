Shane MacGowan’s alleged cause of death revealed

Shane MacGowan’s alleged cause of death has been revealed.

The Pogues frontman passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning, November 30, aged just 65.

According to The New York Times, the singer’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has said he died from pneumonia after battling a brain swelling condition.

Shane had recently been hospitalised for a number of months, after contracting an infection back in June.

The 65-year-old had been receiving care in St Vincent’s Hospital, but was released last week.

The Fairytale of New York singer married Victoria in Copenhagen back in 2018, and their wedding was attended by Johnny Depp, a longtime friend of theirs.

Goss.ie has reached out to Victoria for a comment.

Shane had been in a wheelchair for years and required a full-time carer, after breaking his pelvis in 2016 before breaking his knee and tearing his ligaments in 2020.

He was being treated for viral encephalitis, a condition in which the brain becomes swollen, since December 2022.

Shane then contracted shingles while in hospital, where he remained for just over a week before returning home.

His death was confirmed in a statement from his family on Thursday, which said: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan.

“Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side.”

“Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family. He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father, Maurice, family and a large circle of friends.

“Further details will be announced shortly but the family ask for privacy at this very sad time.”

In another statement, Victoria said: “I don’t know how to say this so I am just going to say it. “

“Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese.

“I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.”

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.”

“Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music.

“You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much You meant the world to me.”