Shane Lowry reacts to Rory McIlroy’s US Masters win in the best way after awkward interview moment

Shane Lowry has reacted to Rory McIlroy’s US Masters win in the best way.

The Hollywood native beat Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff on Sunday, making him the sixth person ever to complete the modern golf Grand Slam.

This was his 11th attempt at securing the honour, and he was filmed embracing his wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy after his career-defining win in Augusta.

Rory was also seen hugging his longtime friend and fellow pro golfer, Shane Lowry.

Taking to social media today, Shane shared a clip of the sweet moment, alongside a touching tribute to Rory.

He wrote: “The Masters is one of the greatest weeks in golf. I was so disappointed with my performance Sunday but I gave it everything and that’s all I can ask for.

“I’ve never been happier to watch someone else achieve something that I want so badly myself. Rory deserves every bit of this and I was so happy to be there to watch him make history.”

Shane and Rory were both in contention for the coveted green jacket last week.

One day before the final round, Shane was visibly annoyed by a reporter during a press interview when they asked him about Rory’s chances of winning the tournament, as he was hotly tipped to scoop the top prize.

“I’m not going to stand here and talk about Rory for ten minutes,” he replied.

“I’m trying to win the tournament as well. I know that’s what ye all want me to talk about, but I’ve just had a s**t finish, I’ve got a chance to win the Masters, and I’m going to go hit some balls.”

Shane then said he believed players should be given time to decompress before they speak to the media, similar to the world of tennis.

“I feel like we should have the same thing. That’s how I feel. I’m probably going to say something stupid,” he said.

“I probably already have said something stupid because I’m pissed off right now. I’m just going to leave, okay?”