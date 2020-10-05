The sad news comes just 10 months after Shane's mother Mae passed away

Shane Filan confirms the death of his father Peter in heartbreaking post

Shane Filan has confirmed the death of his father Peter in a heartbreaking post.

The Westlife star took to Instagram this evening to announce that Peter had passed away on Sunday, October 4th.

The sad news comes just ten months after Shane’s mother Mae passed away.

Paying tribute to his father, Shane wrote: “Yesterday Sunday the 4th of October my heart was broken. I lost the most important man in my entire life, my Dad Peter.”

“He was my best friend , my guidance through life and an absolutely amazing father.

“He was my Hero. He died peacefully in his sleep in the amazing care of the medical team of St Vincent’s hospital, Hawthorn Ward & my brother Peter. [sic]

“I can’t thank the staff of St Vincent’s hospital enough,for the incredible care they all gave him over this last year I’d also like to say thank you to all the Westlife fans & friends around the world for all your lovely kind messages at the very sad time. [sic]”

“His funeral will be private to family due to all the current restrictions & safety for everyone.

“For those who would like to do something in his memory you can make a small donation to cancer trials.ie for other families in the future.

Shane concluded the post: “He was one of king & will now be reunited with the love of his life of 55 years my mum Mae Together forever Thank you Love always Shane & Family.”

Peter is survived by his seven children – Finbarr, Peter, Yvonne, Liam, Denise, Máiréad and Shane.

His wife Mae, Shane’s mother, passed away in December last year.