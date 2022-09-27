Shakira ordered to stand trial over tax fraud allegations

Shakira has been ordered to stand trial in Spain over alleged tax fraud.

On September 9, a Barcelona court ordered the singer to stand trial for six alleged tax crimes, according to a court ruling which was made public on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old could face a prison sentence of more than eight years and a fine of nearly €24 million after she rejected a plea deal put forward to her in July.

Spanish prosecutors have accused the 45-year-old of defrauding the Spanish tax office of €14.5 million on income she earned between 2012 and 2014.

They claimed that Shakira moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with footballer Gerard Piqué became public, but that she maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

Those who spend more than 183 days in a calendar year in Spain are considered Spanish residents for tax purposes, and the singer allegedly only fully registered as a full tax resident in Spain in 2015.

After spending more than a year checking up on Shakira’s affairs in Spain, such as checking her social media and visiting her Barcelona-based hairdresser, they alleged that she had spent 242 days in Spain in 2012, 212 days in 2013 and 243 days in 2014.

Prosecutors claimed that the time she spent out of Spain were “sporadic absences” linked to her work commitments.

In an interview published in Elle magazine last week, Shakira denied the allegations against her.

“These accusations are false,” Shakira stated.

“While Gerard and I were dating, I was on a world tour. I spent more than 240 days outside Spain, so there was no way I qualified as a resident.”

“The Spanish tax authorities saw that I was dating a Spanish citizen and started to salivate. It’s clear they wanted to go after that money no matter what.”

Shakira’s lawyers have claimed that until 2014, she earned the majority of her money from international tours, only moved to Spain full-time in 2015 and has fulfilled all of her tax obligations.

The singer has alleged that she has paid €17.2 million to Spanish tax authorities, and has no outstanding debts.

She argued that Spanish prosecutors are trying to claim money she earned during her international tour and from her participation as a judge on the US version of The Voice, during which time she claims she was not yet a Spanish resident.

The Colombian singer coached on seasons four and six of the show in 2013 and 2014.

A trial date has yet to be announced.

Shakira had been in a relationship with Barcelona footballer Gerard, until they announced their shock split in June after 11 years together.

In a joint statement, they wrote: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Just two months later, Gerard went public with his new girlfriend – 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti, and Shakira opened up about the “incredibly difficult” time she has been facing since.

The couple began dating back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

They share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.