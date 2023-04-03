Shakira leaves Barcelona with her children for new life in the US – after splitting from Gerard Piqué

Shakira has left Barcelona with her children for a new life in the US, after splitting from Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian singer confirmed her split from the former footballer last June, after 11 years together.

The former couple and their two children, Milan and Sasha, lived together in the Spanish city but now, Shakira and her children are relocating to Miami.

Shakira took to Instagram on Sunday to bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona, as she prepares to begin a new chapter in her life.

She wrote: “I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness.”

“Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow.”

“Thank you to my Spanish audience who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty.

For you just a see you later and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves! ❤️”

Shakira started dating Gerard back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

At the end of November, Shakira and Gerard signed a custody agreement ahead of the singer moving to Miami with their two sons.

Just two months after his split from Shakira, Gerard went public with his new girlfriend – 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

It is understood Shakira has also recently moved on from her ex, after growing close to a man she met in Miami.