Shakira hit with multi-million euro fine as she reaches settlement in Spanish tax fraud case

Shakira has been hit with a multi-million euro fine, as she reached a settlement in her tax fraud case with Spanish prosecutors.

The Colombian singer attended the first day of her Barcelona-based trial on Monday, after being charged with tax evasion.

Spanish prosecutors allege the mom-of-two failed to pay over €14.5 million between 2012 and 2014.

As part of the deal, Shakira has accepted the charges and agreed to pay a fine of 50% of the figure – amounting to more than €7.3 million.

The Colombia native also accepted a fine of €438,000 to avoid a three-year prison sentence.

Judge José Manuel del Amo Sanchez asked: “Do you recognise the facts and conform with the new penalties that have been requested?,” to which Shakira responded: “Yes.”

In a statement to the PA news agency, the Hips Don’t Lie singer said: “Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what’s right and set a positive example for others.”

“That often means taking the extra step in business and personal financial decisions to procure the absolute best counsel, including seeking the advice of the world’s pre-eminent tax authorities PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited and Ernst & Young Global Limited, who have been my advisers during this whole process,” Shakira continued.

“Unfortunately, and despite these efforts, tax authorities in Spain pursued a case against me as they have against many professional athletes and other high-profile individuals, draining those people’s energy, time, and tranquillity for years at a time.”

“While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favour, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal wellbeing in this fight.”

“I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love – my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about.”

“I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career,” Shakira continued.

Shakira had been ordered to stand trial after prosecutors accused her of defrauding the Spanish tax office of over €14.5 million on income she earned between 2012 and 2014.

They claimed that the singer moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with footballer Gerard Piqué became public, but that she maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

Those who spend more than 183 days in a calendar year in Spain are considered Spanish residents for tax purposes, and the singer allegedly only fully registered as a full tax resident in Spain in 2015.

After spending more than a year checking up on Shakira’s affairs in Spain, such as checking her social media and visiting her Barcelona-based hairdresser, they alleged that she had spent 242 days in Spain in 2012, 212 days in 2013 and 243 days in 2014.

Prosecutors claimed that the time she spent out of Spain were “sporadic absences” linked to her work commitments.

Shakira has vehemently denied the allegations against her.