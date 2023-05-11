Shakira ‘has no interest’ in dating Tom Cruise – amid romance rumours

Shakira reportedly “has no interest” in dating Tom Cruise.

The Colombian singer and the Hollywood actor were spotted at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix last weekend.

The pair, who are both newly single, posed for photos together at the star-studded sporting event – sending fans into a frenzy.

Tom Cruise y Shakira on the grid in Miami! 🏁💫 pic.twitter.com/kgafuqqYVD — Fader Shak (@faderg2_) May 7, 2023

A source has since told Us Weekly: “Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him.”

“He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment.”

“She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”

“Shakira has seen the online rumours that Tom has been courting her and how fans are chiming in with their opinions.”

“She thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true,” the source continued. “She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.”

It comes after a source told Page Six: “[Tom] is extremely interested in pursuing [Shakira]. There is chemistry.”

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” they continued, adding that he has the benefit of being “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.”

Shakira, 46, has been single since her split from footballer Gerard Piqué.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer confirmed her split from the former footballer last June, after 11 years together.

The former couple and their two children, Milan and Sasha, lived together in Barcelona – but Shakira and her sons have since relocated to Miami.

Just two months after his split from Shakira, Gerard went public with his new girlfriend – 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

According to reports, Shakira also recently moved on from her ex, after growing close to a man she met in Miami.

Tom has been single since splitting from his girlfriend Hayley Atwell last summer, after two years together.