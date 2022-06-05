Shakira explains viral photos of her in an ambulance after announcing split from Gerard Piqué

Shakira has explained the recent viral photos of her in an ambulance.

The singer sparked concern when she was spotted looking tearful while sitting on the passenger seat of an ambulance near her home in Barcelona, just one day before she announced her split from Gerard Piqué.

The 45-year-old has since taken to Twitter to explain the photos, revealing they were taken last weekend after her dad had a “bad fall”.

She tweeted: “Guys, I’m getting a lot of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently.”

“I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now.”

“Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support.”

On Saturday, Shakira and her longterm partner Gerard Piqué announced their shock split, after 11 years together.

The Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer confirmed the news in a joint statement.

They said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy.”

“Thank you for your understanding,” the statement concluded.

Shakira, 45, started dating the Barcelona footballer, 35, back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

The couple share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.