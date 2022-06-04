Shakira and Gerard Piqué announce their split after 11 years together

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have announced their shock split, after 11 years together.

The Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer confirmed the news in a joint statement on Saturday.

They said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy.”

“Thank you for your understanding,” the statement concluded.

Shakira, 45, started dating the Barcelona footballer, 35, back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

The couple share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.