‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Paul Rudd surprises workers at Cobh’s Titanic Experience

Hollywood star Paul Rudd surprised workers at the Titanic Experience museum in Cobh, Co. Cork on Wednesday.

The Antman actor’s father was a Titanic historian, and Paul grew up hearing stories about the ill-fated ship.

The museum took to their Facebook account on Wednesday to share the news, writing: “We were delighted to welcome Paul Rudd and his family to Titanic Experience Cobh earlier today.”

“Paul’s family have been regular visitors to Cobh in the past, as Paul’s dad (the late Michael Rudd) had a great passion for history and the Titanic story.”

“As the last port of call, Cobh has a unique and emotive link to the story and we hope the Rudd family enjoyed our tour and our stories.”

“We had a few Antman fans at the experience today and thank you to Paul for being so gracious to his enthusiastic young fans (and the not so young fans!),” they added.

Paul, 52, revealed that he had auditioned for the role of Jack Dawson in the film Titanic, but he spent the entire time reciting the ship’s history rather than his lines.

Paul Rudd really wanted Leonardo DiCaprio’s part in “Titanic” https://t.co/2QRx59IoNN pic.twitter.com/uxTKt6Lvov — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 16, 2016

The actor, who won PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive title last year, told James Corden in 2016: “I wanted to really get the part because my dad was a Titanic historian. He used to go all over the world talking about the Titanic.”

“I went in there talking about what steel they used and where it was built and they were like, ‘None of this matters’.”

But Paul added jokingly: “I don’t know, I think the guy that got it was pretty good.”