Sex and the City fans spot ‘huge spoiler’ in clip from upcoming reboot

Sex and the City fans are convinced that a clip from the reboot contains a HUGE spoiler.

The revival series, entitled ‘And Just Like That…’, will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbs,

Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones, but producers have teased her absence will be incorporated into the storyline.

As filming takes place in New York, fans have been sharing videos of production to TikTok and Twitter.

One Twitter user shared a video of the cast all dressed in black – hinting that a funeral might take place in the series.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “I accidentally walked by the set of the new Sex and The City reboot and saw them filming a funeral scene! IT BETTER NOT BE SAMANTHA LORD PLS.”

Fans took to the comments section to speculate whether they had killed off the character of Samantha, since Kim will not be appearing in the new series.

One fan wrote: “Nooo they can’t kill Samantha!”, while a second penned: “Omg no she can’t die!!!”

Another fan remained hopeful, suggesting: “They will likely be a misdirect. You think it’s Samantha’s funeral but it’s like for someone’s pet… and there will be some tie to Samantha.”