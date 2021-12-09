Sex and the City fans react to ‘shocking’ death in first episode of And Just Like That

Warning! This article contains major spoilers.

The first two episodes of the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot ‘And Just Like That…’ premiered on HBO Max, Sky Comedy and NOW TV today.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprised their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbs in the 10-part series, which follows the women as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Despite showrunner Michael Patrick King insisting that no one would be killed off in the new show, one major character died at the end of the very first episode.

After a tough workout, Carrie’s husband Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) texts Carrie that they should go to the Hamptons that night when she gets home.

Big, who has a history of coronary issues, then goes to take a shower after his workout, and feels a pain in his chest. He drops his phone and collapses as the water runs, and suffers a heart attack.

When Carrie arrives home to a quiet apartment, she calls out for her beloved husband, before finding him on their bathroom floor.

As she runs to his side and cradles him on the floor in tears, Carrie says in a heartbreaking voiceover: “And just like that, Big died.”

After watching the emotional episode, fans took to Twitter to react to the “shocking” death of the beloved character.

One viewer tweeted: “I’m sorry WHHHHAAATTTTT Mr Big just dies like that….IN THE FIRST F***ING EPISODE!!!!! I did not see that coming. Carrie could have called a f***ing ambulance WTF!!!!! I am so shocked right now. #AndJustLikeThat.”

Another wrote: “YOU ARE TELLING ME THAT WE WAITED 17 YEARS FOR YOU TO DO THAT TO MR.BIG IN THE FIRST 10 MINUTES!?!?!?!?”

