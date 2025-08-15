Sex and the City fans are NOT happy about the series finale of And Just Like That, criticising the ending of the beloved franchise.

After parting ways with both Aidan and Duncan, the series finale sees Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, confront a new reality: life on her own.

While the Sex And The City reboot has always been divisive, the finale might just go down as the most controversial episode in the show’s history.

The series closes its run with a Thanksgiving episode (despite it currently being August) that quickly unravels into chaos.

Miranda’s carefully planned holiday dinner is upended by a string of emergencies, leaving Carrie to spend the day with an unlikely mix of companions: Charlotte’s boss Mark Kasabian (Victor Garber), Miranda’s son Brady (Niall Cunningham), Brady’s girlfriend and new mother, and two of her friends — one memorably named Epcot.

The gathering takes a slapstick turn when Epcot overindulges on cheese, makes multiple trips to the bathroom in Miranda’s apartment, and ultimately causes the toilet to back up — with the mess shown on screen — just as Mark is washing his hands.

Miranda returns to deal with the cleanup, and Carrie retreats to her Gramercy mansion.

With Duncan (Jonathan Cake) no longer living downstairs, Carrie slips back into her signature high heels and dances alone to Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything.”

She eats the pumpkin filling out of the pie (no crust), as a montage shows her friends also enjoying pie in their own homes.

Carrie then retreats upstairs to rework the epilogue of her novel, which initially suggested a hint of a new romance in her heroine’s future.

But in the season finale, she changed the epilogue to read: “The woman realized she was not alone – she was on her own.”

The series then ends with Carrie joyfully dancing down the hallway.

It’s safe to say fans were unsatisfied by the show’s ending, and took to social media to complain about the final episode.

However, some viewers defended the show’s ending, citing Carrie’s character development and the fact they played the original SATC theme song in the credits.

See how fans reacted below:

After six seasons, two movies, and three reboot seasons. THIS is how you end it? The fans and these characters deserved so much more. I refuse to accept this mess.#ajlt #AJLT3 #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/WxFNzmzx4n — cory (@ItsCoryB) August 15, 2025

Why am I saying farewell to some of my favorite TV characters of all time and seeing a toilet overflow on my screen? #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/RYoaFmrCFL — Stefanie Pohl 👩🏻 (@stefysays) August 15, 2025

Oh, Samantha Jones, you were right to stay in Paris to live your best life. You would have hated what they did to your girls #AndJustLikeThat #AndJustLikeThat3 #AJLT #AJLT3 pic.twitter.com/2qc4WXJKOG — sagesurge (@sagesurge) August 15, 2025

Is it just me or does it seem there is no way this was meant to be the SERIES finale,cause what??? 😭😭 Season finale, yes. Series finale, no. 🙄 And 34 minutes???? #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/83LSzRvPSc — Jennifer (@Paper_Heart_Jen) August 15, 2025

“It’s time for Sex and the City fans to say one final goodbye.” I think the And Just Like That characters deserved more, and I think we, as fans, deserved more. This is not just the end of AJLT — it’s the end of the Sex and the City era (or at least, that’s what we’re told to… pic.twitter.com/QIlUgepJyC — Mar (@_martremblay) August 15, 2025

I guess the girls had their “happy” endings, and that was cool, but the overflowing toiled scene was so freaking unnecessary that it is not gonna be easy to forget. #ajlt #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/L0424moBo3 — Camilo Gallo (@camisd25) August 15, 2025

Absolutely no way this #AJLT finale was the planned series finale. A whole bunch of nothing and only 34 minutes?! — arthur (@_arthurbecker_) August 15, 2025