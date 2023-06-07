Sex and the City creator addresses Kim Cattrall’s return as Samantha Jones: ‘There was a piece missing’

Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell has addressed reports Kim Cattrall is returning as Samantha Jones in the show’s spin-off series And Just Like That.

Earlier this week, The Post reported that she secretly filmed a “cliffhanger” scene for the upcoming second season, after previously claiming she would never be a part of the show.

Candace, who wrote the book that inspired the SATC franchise, has since told Page Six: “When I heard the news I was happy and surprised.”

“The fans love Kim and I think it will be great for the show. There was a piece missing. She was a major part of that girlfriend circle,” she continued.

“I think will be a great season. I’m happy that Kim is going to go on there. I think it’s probably the greatest thing for the show. A lot of people miss Samantha.”

The bestselling author wrote the original Sex and the City column for The New York Observer before writing a book of the same name, which was adapted into HBO’s hit series.

According to The Post, Kim’s scene was filmed in a parking garage near Silvercup Studios in Queens, where interiors for the series are shot.

A source said staff on set were “definitely shocked” but “very intrigued” to see how writers plan to use the scene – which was filmed back in March.

A source told the publication: “She said she’d never do it! She said she’d never come back!”

“The fact that they’re keeping it very hush-hush says that there’s some implication that she might be coming back — not this season, but it’s definitely a cliffhanger that’s gonna get people to come back for Season 3.”

Last year, Kim told Variety that she was “never asked” to reprise her role as Samantha Jones for And Just Like That.

“I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media,” the 66-year-old said at the time.

Kim also claimed the storyline of the revival series was “basically the third movie” that never got made.

Over the years, there has been speculation of a rift between the actress and her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

The 58-year-old starred as Carrie Bradshaw alongside Kim in the original series, as well as the two feature films that followed in 2008 and 2010.

Last June, Sarah addressed speculation of a “catfight” between herself and Kim, telling The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast: “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ – a fight.”

“I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with, ever. There is not a fight going on.”

“There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf.”

“I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it.”

“So I just wish that they would stop calling this a catfight or an argument, because it doesn’t reflect, actually, there has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to, or anybody. So that’s been kind of painful for me also.”

Season two of And Just Like That will stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK & Ireland from June 23.