Seventh celebrity gets voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has become the seventh celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The 37-year-old and her professional dancing partner Aljaz Skorjanec faced Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off on Sunday night following the public vote.

For a second week in a row, the judges chose to save Tilly and Nikita, meaning Sara and Aljaz were sent home.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “This is a really difficult decision because I gave both couples on Saturday night a 7. So very, very equal, which made the decision even more difficult, but I think for me, the couple that stood out a little bit more and had the edge – Tilly and Nikita.”

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Tilly and Nikita after basing the dance-off on three factors which she described as “details, the nerves and a very strong competitor”.

Anton Du Beke noted: “I think if you were ever choosing to do Strictly Come Dancing, this is the year to avoid. The standard is so high and either of these couples could have made it to the final any other year. Based on this dance-off and this dance-off alone, which was so strong, I’m just going to give the edge to Tilly and Nikita.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas agreed with her fellow judges, saying she too would have saved Nikita and Tilly.