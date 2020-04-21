Serena Williams jokes she’s never heard of Meghan Markle during awkward chat with Naomi Campbell

The tennis player has been friends with Meghan since 2010

Serena Williams jokes she’s never heard of Meghan Markle during awkward chat...

Serena Williams appeared in Naomi Campbell’s latest YouTube video, and things got pretty awkward when she was asked about Meghan Markle.

The tennis player and her sister Venus appeared on the supermodel’s new YouTube series No Filter with Naomi via video call on Monday.

During their chat, Serena remained coy when Naomi asked her if she was happy about Meghan’s recent move to Los Angeles with her husband Prince Harry.

Refusing to comment on Meghan’s move, Serena replied: “I don’t know what you’re talking about, don’t know nothing about that…”

When Naomi pressed her for an answer again, Serena joked: “Never seen her, never heard of her, don’t know her.”

Serena has been good friends with Meghan since 2010, and even attended her royal wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018.

Meghan and Prince Harry made the controversial decision to move to LA last month, after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

