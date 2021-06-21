Semi-pro footballer hopes to score on Love Island

The 22-year-old has never been in a relationship before

Toby Aromolaran has been confirmed as a contestant on the upcoming season of Love Island.

The 22-year-old semi-pro footballer has never been in a relationship before, but he’s hoping his luck will change when he moves into the villa for the summer.

He said: “I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can.'”

When asked how his friends describe him, Toby said: “Optimistic. I always see the bright side in the worst situations. I’m a fun guy when I go on a night out. Responsible guy as well.”