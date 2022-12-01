Selling The OC star Alex Hall slams speculation she caused Tyler Stanaland’s split from Brittany Snow

Selling The OC star Alex Hall has slammed speculation she caused Tyler Stanaland’s split from his wife Brittany Snow.

The real-estate agent shocked fans when he announced his split from his actress wife in September, after two years of marriage.

That same day, Tyler was spotted cosying up to his co-star Alex at a sushi restaurant in Newport Beach.

Brittany Snow’s ex Tyler Stanaland was spotted out to eat with his “Selling the OC” costar Alex Hall the day his divorce was announced. https://t.co/Zo10OYjGIP — TMZ (@TMZ) September 17, 2022

Unsurprisingly, their outing sparked rumours of a romance between them, but it looks like the pair are just very close friends – for now.

During a new interview with PEOPLE, Alex said: “I think people really want to hold onto that idea that there’s something there between Tyler and I.”

“I mean, at this point, we’re just friends, so there’s nothing more to it.”

“I don’t think that mine and Tyler’s friendship had any contribution to his divorce,” she continued.

“Tyler is a grown man and Brittany is a grown woman. I think that people need to understand there was a life that they had way before Tyler started filming and long before him and I ever became friends.”

Explaining the photos of them at the sushi restaurant, the 33-year-old said: “We were literally at our favorite sushi restaurant right by the office and somebody snapped a picture on their iPhone of us.”

“And we were out with more than just us. There was definitely all of us friends, but at the end of the day, Tyler was going through a really, really hard time.”

Alex also claimed Tyler and Brittany’s breakup had been “long coming”.

“His close friends know a little bit more about his personal life than the audience knows,” she explained.

“So anybody in their right mind, I mean, who do you call when you’re going through issues? You call your friends.”

Tyler and Brittany, who is best known for starring in Pitch Perfect, announced their separation in September – two years after they tied the knot in Malibu, California.

In matching statements, they wrote: “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

According to reports, Tyler’s role on Selling The OC put a strain on their marriage.

A source previously told PEOPLE: “Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.”

Another insider added: “They’re fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He’s been trying to be really respectful but it’s taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent.”

During the show’s first season, which premiered in August, drama unfolded between Tyler and his co-stars when he revealed Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him on two separate occasions.

Polly Brindle claimed she witnessed the alleged attempts by Kayla “twice”, and Austin Victoria claimed Kayla told Tyler that “no one had to know” about it.

Tyler told Kayla her actions made him feel uncomfortable as he was married, and Kayla promised it would never happen again.

The 33-year-old accepted that she made a mistake, and also apologised for blurring the lines between their professional and personal relationships.

Fans of the show also accused Tyler of flirting with his other female co-stars during season one – namely Alex Hall.

Tyler and Brittany began dating in 2018, after Tyler slid into Brittany’s DMs.

The couple got engaged in early 2019 when Tyler popped the question in their kitchen, and they tied the knot on March 14, 2020.