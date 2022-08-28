Ad
Selling The OC fans call out the ‘real show villains’ after dramatic season finale

Season one of Selling The OC joined Netflix earlier this week, and it is currently the top trending show on the streaming giant in Ireland.

The Selling Sunset spin-off series follows a new batch of real estate agents working in the newly opened Oppenheim Group brokerage in Newport Beach, California.

There is a LOT of drama in the first eight episodes of the show – including allegations of bullying, a “near-kiss” between co-workers, and explosive arguments.

NINO MUNOZ/NETFLIX

It is clear from the very start of the season that there is a division amongst the agents, and Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose seem to have trouble winning over the rest of their co-workers.

Polly Brindle refers to Jarvis as “the worst person in the f***ing world” and claims she “hates” her, while Alexandra Hall refers to Jarvis and Rose as “bullies”.

However, fans are convinced Polly, Hall, and Brandi Marshall are the show’s “real villains”, as they took to Twitter to defend Jarvis and Rose.

One viewer tweeted: “I’m glad we’re all on the same page and can see that Alex Hall and Polly are the real villains.”

Another wrote: “Just finished watching season 1 of #SellingTheOC and I’m team #AlexandraRose & #AlexandraJarvis 100%!!! literally everyone else are horrible people especially #AlexHall #BrandiMarshall #PollyBrindle and #TylerStanaland they are the true villains!”

A third penned: “Um what…. The villains are clearly Alex hall, Polly and Brandi #sellingtheoc and I will die on this hill.”

Selling The OC is on Netflix now.

