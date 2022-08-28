Selling The OC fans call out the ‘real show villains’ after dramatic season finale

Season one of Selling The OC joined Netflix earlier this week, and it is currently the top trending show on the streaming giant in Ireland.
The Selling Sunset spin-off series follows a new batch of real estate agents working in the newly opened Oppenheim Group brokerage in Newport Beach, California.
There is a LOT of drama in the first eight episodes of the show – including allegations of bullying, a “near-kiss” between co-workers, and explosive arguments.
It is clear from the very start of the season that there is a division amongst the agents, and Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose seem to have trouble winning over the rest of their co-workers.
Polly Brindle refers to Jarvis as “the worst person in the f***ing world” and claims she “hates” her, while Alexandra Hall refers to Jarvis and Rose as “bullies”.
However, fans are convinced Polly, Hall, and Brandi Marshall are the show’s “real villains”, as they took to Twitter to defend Jarvis and Rose.
One viewer tweeted: “I’m glad we’re all on the same page and can see that Alex Hall and Polly are the real villains.”
Another wrote: “Just finished watching season 1 of #SellingTheOC and I’m team #AlexandraRose & #AlexandraJarvis 100%!!! literally everyone else are horrible people especially #AlexHall #BrandiMarshall #PollyBrindle and #TylerStanaland they are the true villains!”
A third penned: “Um what…. The villains are clearly Alex hall, Polly and Brandi #sellingtheoc and I will die on this hill.”
the ACTUAL villains of #SellingTheOC pic.twitter.com/eyuAPMeztU
— mar (@ladymarmaluna) August 27, 2022
Show villain. Real villain #SellingTheOC pic.twitter.com/NdbKyxoar5
— sina (@punk_star3) August 25, 2022
On episode 6 and I can firmly say that Alex Hall is the villain #SellingTheOC
— Baebee (@Baaeebeee) August 24, 2022
netflix setting up jarvis and rose to be the villains and then proceeding to show how hall and polly are the actual villains was genius #SellingTheOC
— tay ♡ (@newamidala) August 25, 2022
Just finished watching season 1 of #SellingTheOC and I’m team #AlexandraRose & #AlexandraJarvis 100%!!! literally everyone else are horrible people especially #AlexHall #BrandiMarshall #PollyBrindle and #TylerStanaland they are the true villains!
— Leonel (@Officialiamleo) August 28, 2022
Selling the OC also trying to sell us the wrong villains. Pretty sure Alex Hall and her minions can take that title. 💯 The Bullies #SellingTheOC
— Charity Lee (@CharityWhittier) August 25, 2022
Alex hall and Polly really thought that they’d be the voices of the season. They must be pretty shocked that they are turning out to be the villains #SellingTheOC pic.twitter.com/pdZBsDP2za
— Clothedgirl (@clothedgirl) August 28, 2022
NOT THE SHOW TRYING TO SET UP THE ALEXANDRAS AS THE VILLAINS AND YET THEYRE THE ONLY GIRLIES TRYING TO HAVE A CONVERSATION #SellingTheOC
— Mariah Rose Faith Casillas™️ (@MariahRoseFaith) August 27, 2022
everyone made rose & jarvis seem like they were the villains but after this season imma stick by them idc!!!!! they’re innocent!!! #SellingTheOC pic.twitter.com/GUxvUaADyq
— nicole 💖 (@mnshncl) August 27, 2022
It is genuinely hard to watch Alex Hall, Polly and, in the last couple episodes, Brandi.
We need villains, not mean girls. #SellingTheOC pic.twitter.com/7k2ovam1Qj
— Philip Mak (@PhilipMMak) August 27, 2022
The shows villain:
Vs.
The actual villains:
#SellingTheOC pic.twitter.com/ehHqwACfbA
— VG (@denethluxe) August 27, 2022
They are not the #SellingTheOC villains. pic.twitter.com/75NqrkEMVY
— Sierra 🇺🇦 (@im_thehbic) August 28, 2022
i finished #sellingtheOC and the real ones know alex hall is the real show villain
— char🦋 (@lorelaiswelton) August 28, 2022
Selling The OC is on Netflix now.