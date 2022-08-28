Selling The OC fans call out the ‘real show villains’ after dramatic season finale

Season one of Selling The OC joined Netflix earlier this week, and it is currently the top trending show on the streaming giant in Ireland.

The Selling Sunset spin-off series follows a new batch of real estate agents working in the newly opened Oppenheim Group brokerage in Newport Beach, California.

There is a LOT of drama in the first eight episodes of the show – including allegations of bullying, a “near-kiss” between co-workers, and explosive arguments.

It is clear from the very start of the season that there is a division amongst the agents, and Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose seem to have trouble winning over the rest of their co-workers.

Polly Brindle refers to Jarvis as “the worst person in the f***ing world” and claims she “hates” her, while Alexandra Hall refers to Jarvis and Rose as “bullies”.

However, fans are convinced Polly, Hall, and Brandi Marshall are the show’s “real villains”, as they took to Twitter to defend Jarvis and Rose.

One viewer tweeted: “I’m glad we’re all on the same page and can see that Alex Hall and Polly are the real villains.”

Another wrote: “Just finished watching season 1 of #SellingTheOC and I’m team #AlexandraRose & #AlexandraJarvis 100%!!! literally everyone else are horrible people especially #AlexHall #BrandiMarshall #PollyBrindle and #TylerStanaland they are the true villains!”

A third penned: “Um what…. The villains are clearly Alex hall, Polly and Brandi #sellingtheoc and I will die on this hill.”

On episode 6 and I can firmly say that Alex Hall is the villain #SellingTheOC — Baebee (@Baaeebeee) August 24, 2022

netflix setting up jarvis and rose to be the villains and then proceeding to show how hall and polly are the actual villains was genius #SellingTheOC — tay ♡ (@newamidala) August 25, 2022

Selling the OC also trying to sell us the wrong villains. Pretty sure Alex Hall and her minions can take that title. 💯 The Bullies #SellingTheOC — Charity Lee (@CharityWhittier) August 25, 2022

Alex hall and Polly really thought that they’d be the voices of the season. They must be pretty shocked that they are turning out to be the villains #SellingTheOC pic.twitter.com/pdZBsDP2za — Clothedgirl (@clothedgirl) August 28, 2022

NOT THE SHOW TRYING TO SET UP THE ALEXANDRAS AS THE VILLAINS AND YET THEYRE THE ONLY GIRLIES TRYING TO HAVE A CONVERSATION #SellingTheOC — Mariah Rose Faith Casillas™️ (@MariahRoseFaith) August 27, 2022

everyone made rose & jarvis seem like they were the villains but after this season imma stick by them idc!!!!! they’re innocent!!! #SellingTheOC pic.twitter.com/GUxvUaADyq — nicole 💖 (@mnshncl) August 27, 2022

It is genuinely hard to watch Alex Hall, Polly and, in the last couple episodes, Brandi. We need villains, not mean girls. #SellingTheOC pic.twitter.com/7k2ovam1Qj — Philip Mak (@PhilipMMak) August 27, 2022

i finished #sellingtheOC and the real ones know alex hall is the real show villain — char🦋 (@lorelaiswelton) August 28, 2022

Selling The OC is on Netflix now.