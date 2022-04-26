Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim admits Chrishell Stause split was ‘most difficult loss’ he’s ever had to face

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has revealed that his split from Chrishell Stause was the “most difficult loss” he’s ever faced.

The stars of the hit Netflix show announced their relationship in July 2021, but they sadly split five months later in December.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the luxury real estate agent admitted he’s been dreading the new season of the show, which was released on Netflix on Friday and documents his and Chrishell’s whirlwind romance.

Jason said: “Season five is going to make me relive a lot of sadness, pain and loss.”

“That’s not something I’m looking forward to.”

“As excited as I am about season five – I honestly think it’s our best season ever and I hope we get an Emmy – my excitement is tempered by the fact I don’t want to relive the most difficult loss I’ve ever had to deal with.”

“I’m still working through a lot of emotion and pain and sadness. I think that could take a while.”

Jason also opened up to the outlet about fans who have branded his and Chrishell’s romance as a “showmance”.

He said: “People who make those comments are not people I care about hearing from.”

“Obviously, I was completely in love and still love her. That was the most real relationship I’ve ever had. I will always have unbelievable love and respect for Chrishell. I hold her in the highest regard.”

The 45-year-old also revealed he’s in no rush to get back into the dating world, as he admitted: “I get a lot of nudity and sexts from women asking if I want to cuddle.”

“I don’t click on most of them because I can tell they’re nothing I need to be looking at.”

“They reach out through DMs or they somehow get my phone number and text. One texted me today, saying, ‘Come over for lunch.’ It’s just weird!”

“Obviously, I’m going through a very difficult time right now and I’m not looking to start another relationship. I’m not in the right headspace for that right now. I’m still reeling from the break-up – one thing at a time.”

The founder of the Oppenheim group revealed A list celebrities are also reaching out to him.

He recalled: “Brett [his brother] and I were at a restaurant a couple of weeks ago and Jamie Foxx came up to us and asked if he could take a photo with me and my brother, which I thought was pretty amazing.”

“He and his girlfriend are apparently fans of the show.”

Jason also opened up about he handles fame, saying: “It can be fun but it can be overwhelming. I’m an extrovert and an introvert. Most of the time it’s enjoyable but you live under a microscope and that causes some anxiety and frustrations.”

“I can’t even go to lunch with friends without some story about me being on a date – even though it’s not a date.”

Speaking about the success of Selling Sunset, he continued: “The show is extremely rewarding for many reasons. I estimate it’s increased our business from 20 to 25% over the last couple of years.”

“My brother and I agreed at first that if we got to season three, we had a successful show. And that was the cake. For us we are on the icing right now and enjoying it!”

At the age of five Jason and Brett’s parents divorced and he and his brother had a troubled childhood.

Jason has had to endure school expulsions, brief spells in jail for fighting, and he was even convicted of drink-driving.

Speaking about how he could have ended up down a different path, the realtor said: “It probably put a chip on my shoulder. I felt like I had something to prove and at the same time felt like I had nothing to lose.”

“If you combine those two, I think it leads to someone who’s definitely going to go out there and take some risks and work really hard. I think I will be doing this into my sixties and seventies if I had to guess.”

“It brings me a lot of purpose, happiness and satisfaction. It’s not about the money.”