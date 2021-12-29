Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young shares plans to freeze her eggs in the new year

Heather Rae Young has revealed she hopes to freeze her eggs in the new year.

The Selling Sunset star, who married Tarek El Moussa in October, took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a video from her doctor’s office.

The 34-year-old said: “I just did my ultrasound and she’s checking to see how many follicles I have. I have six on one side and then on the other side I have a cyst, which is fine they just monitor it, but she could not find any follicles on that side so if we decide to move forward we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January.”

“Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs, so I have six on ice right now. Now I’m going to do my blood to see where my egg count is and progesterone and just see where my levels are at,” she explained.

“So that is up next, and once we get that information we’ll find out how many eggs I have since in the past I had low fertility and low egg count.”

The realtor turned reality star captioned the video: “Going to be sharing my fertility process on IG, hope this can help some of you ladies #fertility #fertilityjourney.”

Speaking to PEOPLE after her wedding day, Heather revealed she’s “open” to having children with her new husband Tarek.

She said: “We don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re open to it. And it would be a big decision. It’s not just something that I want to say, ‘Let’s just see if it happens.’”

“To create something with him, that’s ours, together… I feel I would regret it if I didn’t. So we’re open to it.”

Heather admitted she and Tarek, who shares two children with his ex-wife Christina Haack, had initially ruled out the idea of having children together.

She recalled: “When we first met, I vividly remember this conversation we had. It was about two weeks into our relationship… It was very early on. And I remember he showed up [to my apartment] and I could tell he was bothered by something.”

The 34-year-old explained that Tarek sat her down and told her: “I don’t want to have more kids. I’m just in that place in my life.”

The TV personality admitted that all changed as her bond with Tarek’s children grew, and said they opened her up to the possibility of becoming a mom herself. She said: “I loved them from the beginning, but my love for them has grown so deep. And it’s a love that you don’t know about until you have kids in your life. The things they say, they drive us nuts, but they’re so cute. And they’re so sweet and their hearts and I just… They’re pure.” “I realize now why people want to have babies and then more babies because you see them grow up and you’re like, ‘No!'” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@heatherraeyoung)