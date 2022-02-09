Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause hits back at critics who say she only dated Jason Oppenheim for the show

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has hit back to critics who say she only dated Jason Oppenheim for the show.

The realtor and the Oppenheim Group boss called it quits in December, just five months after confirming their romance.

Speaking to Andy Cohen, the 40-year-old insisted her relationship with Jason was the real deal.

Speaking about whether the breakup was for the show, she said: “Then we would have done a way better job of making the press work, and not spoiling the breakup before the show came out. So, no.”

Chrishell also joked about getting special treatment from now on, saying: “Well, I hope so. No, I’m kidding. Sure. I mean, I’m not against it.”

“I should at least get a better commission split now. I’m trying. I definitely made the argument. I think it’s gonna happen.”

It comes after the former couple’s Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald revealed Jason still has feelings for Chrishell.

Speaking to Us Weekly in a recent interview, Mary said: “He still loves her. He’s madly in love with her.”

When they announced their split in December, Chrishell and Jason revealed they had “different wants regarding a family”.

Mary, who previously dated Jason, has admitted she was aware of his hesitation to have children.

“I know that [Jason] was going back and forth because kids — to him — that’s something, I mean, he’s never wanted,” she said.

“I think, at the end of the day, he didn’t feel it was right. But they’re mutually OK with it. They’re still really good friends.”

“And I think they would wish it would’ve worked out because they both love each other very, very much, but they just want different things as far as a family life.”