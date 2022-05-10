Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani reveals what led to her feud with co-star Davina Potratz

Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani has revealed what led to her feud with co-star Davina Potrtratz.

The British-Nigerian realtor found herself in the centre of a lot of drama during the latest season of the hit Netflix show thanks to her friendship with Christine Quinn, and fans of the show saw things come to a head when she clashed with fellow agent Davina.

Speaking on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the mum-of-two revealed that the drama began with her and Davina before the cameras started rolling.

Chelsea said: “There were things said off-camera and before we shot that really affected my mental state.”

“There were some microaggressions thrown out, and watching the show back, I realized that I was very much harboring that state of frustration.”

The reality star admitted that holding in her feelings led to her leaving her conversation with Davina, explaining: “You see me kind of escalate to a place of, maybe one could say, anger as a result.”

During the show’s reunion special, which joined Netflix on Friday, Chelsea made it clear that her and Davina are only colleagues not friends.

Chelsea said: “I have the utmost respect for Davina and all of my castmates, truly, but I also believe that we can have different values and different core systems that may not align. We don’t have to be super close friends to be cordial with one another.”

“I think that there were parts of me that some of the ladies didn’t understand. Maybe my background, maybe the fact that I was so strong and I did come across as having loads of opinions, but everything was purposeful.”

Chelsea also opened up about Christine’s shock exit from the brokerage, telling the podcast host: “I love her to pieces and her not being at The O Group obviously saddens me, but what you didn’t see on camera is my relationship with a lot of the other girls had started to evolve very early on.”

“I have many relationships at The O Group, not just Christine.”