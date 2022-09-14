Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela marries Nick Hardy in stunning outdoor ceremony

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela is married!

The Mexican actress and her photographer beau Nick Hardy tied the knot in stunning outdoor ceremony at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego on September 3.

Speaking to Brides magazine about their special day, the newly weds said: “We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people’s minds. Just like our love, this event had to reflect their fairytale love story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRIDES (@brides)

Nick recalled: “Turning around and seeing Vanessa walk down the aisle for the first time took my breath away. I felt like I was going to pass out. It was beautiful. Thanks to Adrian, my best man, I didn’t fall over.”

Vanessa and Nick started dating last January, and they got engaged on their one-year anniversary earlier this year.

Nick popped the question at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, and Vanessa returned the favour seven months later when she also got down on one knee to propose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hardy Villela 🦋🦋🦋 (@vannevillela)

The 44-year-old wrote on Instagram last month: “Surprise proposal for my prince 🤴🏻 after 7 months that he proposed to me, now is his turn😊”

“I believe in showing your love to your man in the same way they do for women, I believe they should feel the same magic and love😍 so as our wedding is getting closer I proposed to my love, the man of my dreams.❤️ @tomfraud Forever Te Amo!!”

“Thank you so much to the incredible Jenan for helping me making this day a once in a lifetime moment, it was like a movie, just like our love is❤️”