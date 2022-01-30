Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela announces her engagement

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela has announced her engagement to Tom Fraud.

The actress’ photographer beau popped the question at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on the couple’s one year anniversary.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the realtor turned reality star wrote: “Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS 💍❤️❤️❤️❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Villela 🦋🦋🦋 (@vannevillela)

“One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart.”

“You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!! I always dreamed that I will find someone that will love the way I do and I could give my heart fully, thank youuu for coming into my life mi amore!”

“I can’t believe I manifested you, the man that is what I always dreamt and more, I can’t believe that I am living this life, sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that is a dream but in real life.”

The 44-year-old continued: “You paint the stars in my heart and even when I think it can’t be possible to be better there you go painting more stars in it. ✨🌟✨🌟✨🌟✨🌟”

“You are my best friend, my man, my pajaro, my hero, my everything. TE AMO @tomfraud Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the galaxy 💫 My future husband to be🥰❤️❤️❤️”

Vanessa’s Selling Sunset co-star Christine Quinn commented on the post: “OMG IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU! You were meant for love and you found your other half! 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️”

Emma Hernan, who joined the hit Netflix show last season alongside Vanessa, wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! 🍾🎉 😍 So happy for you guys❤️”