Selling Sunset star ‘unsure’ about her future on the show

Heather Rae Young has revealed she is unsure about her future on Selling Sunset.

The realtor turned reality star, who is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her first child, told E! News that she has “not been called back” for the show’s seventh season – which is currently being filmed.

The 35-year-old, who has already filmed the show’s sixth season, admitted she is “frustrated” by the situation.

She said: “Season seven is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work. And so far, I’ve not been called back.”

“It’s been a little frustrating. So, not sure what’s been going on.”

Heather and her husband Tarek El Moussa recently premiered a new HGTV show called The Flipping El Moussas, leaving fans to question whether she would continue filming the popular Netflix series.

Jason Oppenheim previously told E!: “I don’t get involved in the futures of the agents. I know [Heather’s] still going to be at The Oppenheim Group.”

“I think that’s with her and production and Netflix and all that. I just want her at the office. I hope she continues to film with us. I have learned long ago not to get involved in all that stuff.”

A release date for the sixth season of Selling Sunset has not yet been revealed.