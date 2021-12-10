Selling Sunset star reveals why she will be missing from large portion of season five

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela has revealed she will be missing from a large portion of the show’s upcoming fifth season.

Speaking to Page Six, the reality star admitted she missed five weeks of filming due to a “strong” case of Covid-19.

The real estate agent said: “Out of 11 weeks of filming, I was sick for five. I got COVID in August and we started filming right in that moment, so obviously they couldn’t wait for me.”

Vanessa also revealed she’s still dealing with the affects of the coronavirus.

“I had a very strong COVID case. My case, it’s still going actually,” she confessed. “It’s called long COVID. I’m still dealing with it.”

“I was sick for too long and you’re going to see a little bit of struggle with Vanessa in work.”

The 43-year-old said she suffered brain inflammation and dizziness from the virus.

Vanessa explained: “I went to film one day after I ‘recovered’ and while I was speaking, I started feeling like I was going to pass out and I started feeling super dizzy. They had to send me in an Uber to my house.”

“I have [a hormonal imbalance] and I have other imbalances. My vitamin D is super low. My calcium is super low. My lithium mineral is super low. So, it’s a lot that’s going on right now but I’m in very good hands,” she added.

Vanessa made her debut on Selling Sunset in season four, which is currently streaming on Netflix.