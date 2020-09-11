Selling Sunset star reveals they’re showing Chrissy Teigen’s home – after she questioned the cast’s credentials

The TV presenter recently shared her doubts over the cast being actual realtors

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has revealed he’s showing Chrissy Teigen’s home, after she recently questioned the cast’s credentials.

Last month, Chrissy told fans she had binge-watched the Netflix series, but shared her doubts over the show’s stars being actual real-estate agents.

After watching the series, Chrissy tweeted: “I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol [neither] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

Jason has since responded to Chrissy’s diss by announcing he’s showing her house in Beverly Hills.

. @chrissyteigen If you want to see if I’m real, I’ll be showing your house tomorrow morning to one of my clients. — Jason Oppenheim (@OppenheimJason) September 9, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the real-estate broker tweeted: “@chrissyteigen If you want to see if I’m real, I’ll be showing your house tomorrow morning to one of my clients.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Chrissy and her husband John Legend put their Beverly Hills home on the market for $23.95 million last month.

Jason is the founder of the Oppenheim Group brokerage, and Selling Sunset follows him and a group of real-estate agents as they sell luxury properties in Los Angeles.

Although the show focuses on property, the series has been a huge success due to the portrayal of the realtors dramatic personal lives.

During the show’s third season, Chrishell Stause documented her devastating divorce from actor Justin Hartley, and Christine Quinn married her tech entrepreneur beau Christian Richard.

