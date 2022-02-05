Selling Sunset star reveals Jason Oppenheim is ‘still madly in love’ with Chrishell Stause

Mary Fitzgerald has revealed Jason Oppenheim is still “madly in love” with his ex Chrishell Stause.

The Selling Sunset stars called it quits in December, just five months after confirming their surprise romance.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Jason and Chrishell’s co-star said she was “surprised” by their breakup, and confessed: “He still loves her. He’s madly in love with her.”

When they announced their split in December, the pair revealed they had “different wants regarding a family”.

Mary, who previously dated Jason, has admitted she was aware of his hesitation to have children.

“I know that [Jason] was going back and forth because kids — to him — that’s something, I mean, he’s never wanted,” she said.

“I think, at the end of the day, he didn’t feel it was right. But they’re mutually OK with it. They’re still really good friends.”

“And I think they would wish it would’ve worked out because they both love each other very, very much, but they just want different things as far as a family life.”

Chrishell has been very open about her desire to have children, and revealed she was in the process of freezing her eggs last year.

The news comes after Chrishell recently revealed where she stands with Jason after their split.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Adam Carolla Show, the real estate agent said: “I’m very proud to say we’re really good friends. It’s one of those breakups that nobody did anything wrong, he’s a great guy.”

“You know, I wanna have a family, I wanna have a kid—and he doesn’t, but everything else was great. And so, it helps because he’s a really, really good person.”

“We’re still really close and I’m actually proud of that relationship, where it’s like, you know what—it showed me what I want going forward because it was so great in every other sense.”

The 40-year-old previously revealed she and Jason broke up because their “ideas for family” didn’t align.

In a statement after their split, she wrote: “I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.”

“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

Chrishell continued: “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

“No one would rather only speak about work related things more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given.”

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was not to speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.”

“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those who understood.”

“And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts,” she added.

Jason and Chrishell’s relationship will be a focal point in the upcoming fifth season of Selling Sunset – which recently wrapped filming.